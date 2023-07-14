Co-warehousing: New business concept to open in Raleigh this month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new concept in co-working is coming to Raleigh: Co-warehousing.

Blue Co. is a service-based business and is opening on Pylon Drive this month in Raleigh.

"This is our pilot. We have 60,000 square feet of space," explained Jason Widen, Founder of Blue Co. Widen is behind several co-working spaces in Raleigh and felt a need wasn't being met for many.

"I co-founded Raleigh Founded and Cary Founded over 10 years ago," Widen explained. "So, I've been in the co-working space for some time now. And it was pretty clear, over the past several years, that service space workers, plumbers, electricians, event companies, e-commerce companies, chocolatiers, amazon resellers -- they need a co-working type of environment as well where they can rent a storage bay and still have access to office space and amenities."

Widen said the concept allows for flexibility and growth for start-ups and service-oriented companies that can't afford thousands of square feet of warehouse space.

"It's co-working meets warehousing," Widen said. "So the idea is that we provide flexible shared warehousing space and, at the same time, we provide office space and then lay down space or fleet vehicle parking."

Ashton Neuville is a small business owner moving into Blue Co. Neuville is an Amazon re-seller with his company, Monarch Products.

"This is going to be our main processing facility where we're going to bring everything in. The biggest problem we had at our last warehouse, it was only 1,000 square feet. And, let's say we get four semi-truck loads and we have nowhere to put them, and we're stuck in a 3-year lease. Being able to be in Blue Co. allows us to expand. But, if we're in a slower month and we can't find as much inventory to scale our business, we can downscale and only pay for the space we're having to use."

Neuville said flexibility is key for his new company.

"It's only our second year, " Neuville explained. "It's turnkey. They're covering your power, electricity and water. Everything is all included in your monthly rent."

Blue Co. plans for a soft opening on July 25 and a grand opening in September.