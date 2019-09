BlueCross BlueShield of NC CEO, president charged with driving while impaired, child abuse after wreck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) was charged with driving while impaired and child abuse after a wreck, according to North Carolina court records. WGHP reported Thursday , Patrick Hugh Conway, the president and CEO of BCBSNC, is facing charges with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, civil revocation of driver's license, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving with wanton disregard.The crash occurred earlier this summer on Interstate 85 in Randolph County.BCBSNC announced in a statement, despite the charges, Conway will remain the president and CEO of the health insurance company due to his 'strong leadership.'Read the statement from BCBSNC it in its entirety here: