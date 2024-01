Bob Dylan to perform at Crown Theatre in Fayetteville

The concert that is a part of his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour will take place at the Crown Theatre on March 18.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Folk legend Bob Dylan is set to make a stop in Fayetteville.

Dylan and his band are scheduled to travel across North America in the spring as part of his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour.

The band will make a stop in Charlotte on March 17 before performing at the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville on March 18.

Tickets will go on sale Friday.