ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bodies of three women were found in a car submerged in a pond, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.A fisherman made the discovery Tuesday off Maxton Pond Road.Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked the community to pray for the women involved, their families and first responders who arrived at the scene. He said on Facebook that more information would be released Wednesday about what happened.