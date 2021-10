DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a body was found at Eastway Elementary School on Friday.Shortly after 4 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot in the 600 block of North Alston Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a vehicle.The death does not appear to be suspicious, police said, however, the case remains under investigation.The man's identity has not been released No other details were immediately available.