Body found less than a mile from NC State University's campus in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Raleigh after a body was discovered less than a mile from NC State University's campus on Sunday evening.Just before 7:15 p.m., Raleigh officers were called for a welfare check to the 1500 block of Hillsborough Street, which is in the same block as the North Carolina Republican Party.On arrival, officers found the body of a "deceased adult."No information was provided on the victim at this time.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.