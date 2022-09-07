Investigation underway after body found near Youngsville Police Dept.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating on Wednesday after a body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Youngsville police station and town hall.
Wake Forest Police said that officers responded to a shooting call around noon in the 100 block of North White Street.
Officers didn't find a shooting victim but continued to investigate.
About 90 minutes later, Youngsville Police contacted Wake Forest Police to say a man had arrived at the Youngsville Police Department to report a dead women inside his car.
Wake Forest authorities said the two incidents are related.
The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.
