Investigation underway after body found near Youngsville Police Dept.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating on Wednesday after a body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Youngsville police station and town hall.

Wake Forest Police said that officers responded to a shooting call around noon in the 100 block of North White Street.

Officers didn't find a shooting victim but continued to investigate.

About 90 minutes later, Youngsville Police contacted Wake Forest Police to say a man had arrived at the Youngsville Police Department to report a dead women inside his car.

Wake Forest authorities said the two incidents are related.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.