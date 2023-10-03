Durham Police are investigating after a report of a bomb threat at Judea Reform Congregation. All buildings have been closed.

Police search underway after bomb threat at Jewish center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a report of a bomb threat at a Jewish center on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 12:10 p.m. to the Judea Reform Congregation at 1933 W. Cornwallis Road.

Judea Reform Congregation said it received an email that said there were multiple bombs that had been placed throughout the complex.

All of the buildings at the complex have been evacuated and access to the buildings has been limited.

Police said nothing has been found but officers and the Durham County Sheriff's Office's bomb dog are conducting a sweep of campus buildings.

Judea Reform Congregation said the threat is not believed to be credible but out of an "abundance of caution," all buildings were immediately closed.

All students at the school have been picked up by their parents, DPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.