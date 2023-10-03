Rocky Mount shopping center reopens after bomb threat

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount shopping center was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat.

Police responded just before 1 p.m. to Golden East Crossing at 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd. after learning of the threat.

Mall management evacuated the premises and Rocky Mount police officers assisted by NC State's Bomb Detection K-9 conducted a search.

The mall reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Rocky Mount Police said the search was complete and the all-clear was given.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate. If you have any information, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1450, (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

ALSO SEE: Police search underway after bomb threat at Jewish center in Durham