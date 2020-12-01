Society

New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- "Somewhere in the USA, a treasure chest lies hidden," says author Daniel Jacobsen, and all you have to do to find it, is read his newly-released book The Hatter's Hat - Lost Tales of Wonderland.

Jacobsen penned the children's fantasy story as a prequel to Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But Jacobsen's version contains something much more real than talking Cheshire cats and dancing playing cards.

RELATED: Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

Within its pages are clues for finding hidden treasure, which is buried somewhere here in the United States.

What's inside the treasure chest?

"There are rubies, sapphires, over 140 beautiful diamonds, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating all the way back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24-karat gold plated 'Alice in Wonderland' charm bracelet, and more," Jacobsen said on the treasure hunt website.

In total, everything may be worth somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.

"During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature," Jacobsen writes online.

Jacobsen hasn't given clues on what region of the country to look, only that the hints lead to a chest with a golden key and hidden message, written on a $100 bill.

Find the key, reveal the secret message, and unlock the treasure, according to Jacobsen.

If you think you have what it takes to crack the code, visit the Wonderland Treasure website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybookshidden adventuresreadingfun stuffu.s. & worldtreasure huntoutdoor adventuresjewelry
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper says NC expected to get 85k doses of Pfizer vaccine after approval
Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving Rocky Mount crash
NC renters await HOPE funds as end of moratorium looms
WCPSS approves $500 bonus for full-time employees
Cumberland County teacher who planned to retire dies from COVID-19
Mortgage rates historically low but closing delays are high
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper urges NC to continue 3 W's
Show More
Man shot and killed on E. Main Street in Durham
FBI seek help in locating prolific NC bank robber
How to make sure charities get the most from your donation
Triangle food banks continue to see increased need
HIV, COVID-19 epidemics are similar yet starkly different, advocates say
More TOP STORIES News