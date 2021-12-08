Supersonic jet maker may be coming to North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The future of flying could be landing in central North Carolina according to sources close to congressional and state lawmakers.
With it would come hundreds if not thousands of jobs.
ABC11's Jonah Kaplan confirmed the news late Wednesday afternoon that a supersonic jet maker is negotiating with the state to build a manufacturing plant in Greensboro.
The news was first reported by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
The location is reported to be a facility near Piedmont Triad International Airport, which is also near Honda Aircraft.
Boom Supersonic is looking for an engine maker and right now has only one prototype plane for production, but already United Airlines has purchased 50 of the jets.
Video from the company's website showcases the sleek airliners that are dubbed to be the fastest and most sustainable available.
Boom said flight times are almost cut in half on some trips.
Kaplan has also learned there is money earmarked in the state budget for this project but it was never listed for a specific allocation.
Lawmakers aren't saying when the official announcement is coming.
