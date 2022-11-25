11-year-old boy hailed as a hero after saving his baby sister from apartment fire in Maryland

Laprentis Doughty knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught on fire with his baby sister still inside.

SALISBURY, Maryland -- A recent apartment fire in Maryland could have had a tragic ending, but instead, an 11-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after saving his baby sister's life.

His mom, Keishauna Banks, is beyond grateful for her son's bravery.

"I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right now," the mother said. "I praise him and say, 'Do you know that you did a good job?' But I'm still trying to process everything, I'm still in shock."

In Laprentis' arms, little Loyalty rests her head after a whirlwind 24 hours.

He said he could not live with himself if he didn't step up to rescue his sister.

"If I didn't save my sister, I would've been mad at myself because I could've saved her easily. I could have saved her," the boy said.

Investigators said the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem on the second floor.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said he has a surprise plan for the brave 11-year-old to recognize his heroism.

"As a Mayor, I'm always looking for citizens who are selfless, citizens who are willing to lead and we've got one right here," Day said.

Laprentis said he's filled with joy.

"I feel good that my sister's alive today."

