Ready for a summer thriller? New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor takes us inside 'Black Ice'

On the eve of the book's launch, Thor spoke with anchor Tom Abrahams about his new effort, the challenges of COVID, his connections with his readers and his writing process.
You can watch the entire interview with Abrahams and Thor in the video player above.
Because of the pandemic, Thor's book tour in 2020 went virtual. He is doing the same with his book tour this summer.
He'll appear at bookstores around the country via live chats to promote the book's launch. He expects in 2022 to meet with fans in person to share the next adventure.
Thor says longtime fans of the series will enjoy the surprises in this new book, "Black Ice," and new fans can start the series in any order.
Tomorrow's the big day. Are you ready? https://t.co/i7BY47NXtf pic.twitter.com/ed24O8Icdc— Brad Thor (@BradThor) July 19, 2021
For more great updates on what to add to your reading list, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tom is also an author, having written more than two dozen novels.