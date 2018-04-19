What if we were hit by a nuclear bomb? Fort Bragg soldiers learn how to react

In Indiana, Fort Bragg soldiers are participating in training for a nuclear attack.

MUSCATATUCK, Ind. (WTVD) --
The time was 10 a.m. The lights flickered before darkness took over. Buildings were leveled. Cars were crushed. Debris littered the lawns.

Muscatatuck was hit by a nuclear bomb.

Thankfully, that dramatic narrative was simply describing a training scenario for more than 3,200 military personnel including 700 from Fort Bragg.

"We plan for how we would actually react to a real-world event," said Maj. Greg Darden, 16th Military Police Brigade.



The Muscatatuck Urban Training Facility is as real as it gets.

"It gives us an idea of the complexity. If you think about it, it's America's Worst Day," said Maj. Randall Bittner.

In this case, Fort Bragg's 16th Military Police and 44th Medical Brigade deployed within 24 hours.

It's part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios.

Thursday morning, the 16th MPs started their logistics operations in support of the training mission.

"We are really adept to deploying overseas and how we interact over there. But when we are here in the United States, we have to know who we talk to and how we get things done," Darden said.

The training also includes simulated decontamination operations by the 44th Medical Brigade.

Friday, units will begin official training operations.
