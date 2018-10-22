﻿Broadway performers take the stage in Raleigh raising money for victims of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Broadway performers take the stage in Raleigh raising money for victims of Hurricane Florence.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Five performers from some of Broadway's biggest hits joined the North Carolina Symphony at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh to raise money for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Craig Schulman put together a cast of Broadway stars for the Broadway Sings for Florence event. Schulman has performed the lead roles in Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Jekyll and Hyde. Schulman and his friends sang selections from many of their favorite shows.

The cast included Schulman; Lawrence Clayton (The Color Purple, The Civil War, Dreamgirls, Ain't Nothing But the Blues); Lana Gordon (Disney's The Lion King, Chicago, The Color Purple); Tamra Hayden (Les Misérables, Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof); and Gary Mauer (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Show Boat, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber).

"We want to raise as much money as possible," Schulman said. "The performers saw the devastation in North Carolina and want to do whatever they can do to help."

All ticket sales and donations at the event will go to hurricane recovery efforts.

Schulman organized a similar Broadway benefit in 2016 and raised more than $56,000 for hurricane relief following Hurricane Matthew.

"The benefit after Hurricane Matthew was so successful that I wanted to see if we could help some more," Schulman said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disaster reliefhurricane florencebroadwayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting in Florence, SC, has died
Tied in the polls, Holding and Coleman square off in key debate
Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
I-Team: Voter rolls increase by 150,000 since November 2016
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs community's help after Florence
Show More
NYPD suspends use of some body cameras after device explodes
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
LGBT leaders furious over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
NC man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
More News