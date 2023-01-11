Bills running back and NC native Nyheim Hines brings positivity following Damar Hamlin collapse

Former N.C. State star Nyheim Hines discusses the Buffalo Bills' emotional yet uplifting week, including Damar Hamlin's frightening medical episode and Hines' electrifying opening kickoff return against the Patriots.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Buffalo Bills running back and North Carolina native Nyheim Hines spoke to ABC11 on Tuesday following the emotional roller coaster ride his team has been on.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football last week.

The game was subsequently suspended and then canceled.

The Bills took to the field Sunday against the New England Patriots for the first time since Hamlin's injury.

During the game, Hines, who is from Garner and starred at N.C. State, became the first Bills player to have two kickoff return touchdowns -- in the same game - including the game opener.

Doctors said Hamlin set off every alarm in the ICU because of that magical moment.

Hines reacted to the recent events in an interview with ABC11's Josh Chapin.

"I'm happy to bring some emotion...something positive to the community," Hines said. "We had a lot of bad things happen and this is a great thing, and I think this is bigger than me and you know just being back at home in Garner, you know, I feel like I've always been one of the players who has been a spark plug and brings the energy, so I'm happy I could do that."

Hines said the unfortunate event has made the entire team stronger.

Hamlin remains hospitalized but is in good spirits at a health facility in Buffalo, where he is going through a series of testing and evaluation.