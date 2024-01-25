4 men arrested in Wake County burglary ring that cost victims more than $1M

Four men are behind bars accused of carrying out a extensive string of burglaries in Wake County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The four men arrested in an extensive string of burglaries in Wake County are part of an organized crime group operating out of South America, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The men -- Felix Contreras, Emilion Palma-Godoy, Felipe Jara and Rudeger Garrido Aravena -- were arrested Jan. 18 near North Falls Drive in Raleigh.

Investigators said they carried out at least 20 burglaries between February and December of 2023.

In those break-ins, investigators documented that the thieves took jewelry, purses, watches and even silver and gold bars. One victim reported having $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home.

Court documents uncovered by ABC11 shows that the four men have addresses in Florida.

They all face a total of 226 criminal charges including larceny, second-degree burglary, conspiracy and resisting an officer.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the dedicated members of our office for their unwavering commitment and diligence in apprehending those we believe to be responsible. Their tireless efforts work to ensure the safety of our community. We want to thank the victims for their patience and trust in our office." Sheriff Willie Rowe said. "The Wake County Sheriff's Office is not closing this case yet, and we will continue to investigate. More charges may be forthcoming."

