Burlington Police are trying to find the missing puppy.

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
The Burlington Police Department is urging the public to notify them if you find a puppy that was stolen from a girl with a terminal illness.


Burlington Police Officer Clint Lyons said the home of Shala Browning and her daughter Dakaia Gray was broken into August 4 and their 11-week-old puppy Annabella May was stolen.

Dakaia, 8, was diagnosed with brain cancer a little more than a year ago. The American Bully puppy was Gray's companion dog and sleep buddy and was going to be trained to be a service dog.

But someone broke a window in her home -- and stole Bella -- locking her kennel and the door as they left. Nothing else was taken from the home.

Dakaia -- as one might imagine -- is devastated.

"They slept together and ever since the dog has been gone, she has literally cried herself to sleep every night and throughout the day, says 'I miss my dog," Browning told ABC11. "She's really upset about it."

If you see Annabella May call police at (336) 229-3500.

