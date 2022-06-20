Coach at Burlington school charged with sex crimes involving student

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A coach at a Burlington school was arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a student, Burlington Police said Monday.
The investigation began when police received information indicating a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The investigation involved one student. No other students were found to have been involved.
Marissa Faye Carter, 23, was arrested and charged with one count of felony sex act with a student and one count of felony indecent liberties with a student
She was taken to the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.
The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
