Burlington Police shoot, kill man armed with machete

Burlington Police fatally shot a man wielding a machete at a home Monday. (WTVD)

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) --
Burlington police officers shot and killed a man who was holding a machete and acting erratically late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Dorsett Street when officers responded to a report of a man with a machete cutting tires of a vehicle in a driveway.

Two officers arrived within 15 minutes of the report and made numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to comply, Burlington PD said.

According to police, one of the officers placed himself between the suspect and the house to protect occupants in the home.

Eventually, officers used Tasers on the man, to little effect. The man then began threatening officers with the machete and was fatally shot at 5:56 p.m.

He died at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336)229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336)229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
