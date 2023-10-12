Some students were sent to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

7 students hurt when bus crashes into building in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bus crashed into a building while Alamance County elementary school students were on board.

Bus 342 from B. Everett Jordan Elementary School hit a building off Highway 87 near Judge Sharpe Road on Thursday morning, according to the school system.

There was a total of 18 people on the bus at the time of the crash and seven students were hurt. Four of them were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

That area of Hwy. 87 is still closed.

There will be additional support at the school today for students and staff.