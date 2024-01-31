Raleigh businesses along future Bus Rapid Transit Line wary but hopeful

Big changes could be coming soon to some Raleigh businesses along the future Bus Rapid Transit corridor.

Big changes could be coming soon to some Raleigh businesses along the future Bus Rapid Transit corridor.

Big changes could be coming soon to some Raleigh businesses along the future Bus Rapid Transit corridor.

Big changes could be coming soon to some Raleigh businesses along the future Bus Rapid Transit corridor.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big changes could be coming soon to some Raleigh businesses.

On Wednesday, ABC11 connected with businesses along the future Bus Rapid Transit line along New Bern Avenue -- the focus of a contentious, hours-long special city council session on Tuesday night. A proposed rezoning along the future corridor would fundamentally change commercial development and storefronts up and down the bus line. That has some businesses wondering what's to come.

"Well really, how's it actually gonna be? Is it gonna be for the better?" asked Teddy Gordon, manager of Jack's Seafood and Soul Food.

Jack's has been an institution along New Bern for 40 years and sits right in the heart of the future BRT line. Gordon said change has already come to the area, and it's affecting many of his customers.

A lot of people are not happy about it; they're not. - Teddy Gordon, business owner

"They're building different types of homes and it's kind of moving them out," Gordon said. "And they've known to be here for a while. And it's a nice community."

More change could be coming, including high-rise developments and commercial space right along the road. Gordon said he's intrigued by the long-term plan but knows how many of his neighbors feel about gentrification in east Raleigh.

"A lot of people are not happy about it; they're not," he said. "I guess it's gonna take some getting used to, I know it's going to be a change. Just got to see if it works."

Down the road at Little Blue Bakehouse, owner Carl Vick is hoping for the best from the plan.

"I'd say nervously excited is really the best way to put it," Vick said.

Vick has run the bakehouse in a shopping center off of New Bern Avenue for about 18 months. Though Raleigh's comprehensive plan prioritizes denser, street-front commercial space -- he said he believes the city's vision will deliver more customers.

"I want as much foot traffic in here as possible, so it does sound like they're making more residential housing. So that makes me excited," he said.