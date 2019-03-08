Boxyard RTP coming to the Triangle, bringing food and entertainment

The Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina announced Thursday that it will be bringing a food and beverage complex to the Frontier RTP Campus in 2020.The Frontier campus, located on Highway 54 near T.W. Alexander Drive, will become home to Boxyard RTP, a 15,000-square-foot development that will be offering space for up to nine food and beverage vendors, as well as several retailers and service providers.Designed to support retail and dining entrepreneurship in the Triangle, Boxyard RTP food and beverage container spaces will come with partial kitchen equipment upfits, allowing smaller businesses to focus on their food, rather than on pricey overhead.According to a release from RTP, "The development will also be home to a rich program of events, providing social, educational and health-oriented opportunities to patrons. Covered spaces for seating, special events and performances will be located throughout Boxyard RTP, creating an indoor/outdoor shopping and dining experience to enjoy year round. The complex will be people and dog-friendly, and is adjacent to an existing public dog park on the Frontier RTP campus."The Boxyard concept is said to take its name from an existing development in Tulsa, O.K., where it's a vital part of the revitalization of the city's East Village district."Boxyard RTP is a workhorse opportunity for RTP and the region," said Scott Levitan, President and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation. "Experimental food, libations and retail, cool programming and event opportunities will flip the energy switch for RTP and our neighborhood communities."