Business

From Shipping to Shopping: 'Boxyard RTP' turning old cargo containers into 15,000-square-foot space for restaurants, retail

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A repurposed business space designed from old shipping containers looks to become a new hub for dining and retail in the Triangle.

A groundbreaking was held for Boxyard RTP, a new development that will feature restaurants, shopping and businesses, on Tuesday. Boxyard RTP is slated to be a 15,000-square-foot space slated for the Frontier RTP campus on Highway 53 in Research Triangle Park. Fullsteam Brewery is expected to anchor the indoor/outdoor complex, scheduled to open in 2020.

Nine food and beverage vendors, several retailers and an event space will also be part of the project. The boxyard concept is lifted from a similar development in Tulsa, OK, where the concept is a key part of the city's revitalization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessresearch triangle parkresearch triangle park
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
6 injured in 4 different shootings Monday in Durham
Knightdale daycare worker accused of fracturing baby's leg
UNC Rex looking for volunteer NICU cuddlers
Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind
Mom of 5 among those saved by Lee Dingle's organs
Show More
In spending stalemate, NC Republicans advance 'mini-budgets'
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
NC Attorney General to sue 8 more vape companies
More TOP STORIES News