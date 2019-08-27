From Shipping to Shopping: 'Boxyard RTP' turning old cargo containers into 15,000-square-foot space for restaurants, retail

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A repurposed business space designed from old shipping containers looks to become a new hub for dining and retail in the Triangle.A groundbreaking was held for Boxyard RTP, a new development that will feature restaurants, shopping and businesses, on Tuesday. Boxyard RTP is slated to be a 15,000-square-foot space slated for the Frontier RTP campus on Highway 53 in Research Triangle Park. Fullsteam Brewery is expected to anchor the indoor/outdoor complex, scheduled to open in 2020.Nine food and beverage vendors, several retailers and an event space will also be part of the project. The boxyard concept is lifted from a similar development in Tulsa, OK, where the concept is a key part of the city's revitalization.