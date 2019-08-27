From Shipping to Shopping: 'Boxyard RTP' turning old cargo containers into 15,000-square-foot space for restaurants, retail

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A repurposed business space designed from old shipping containers looks to become a new hub for dining and retail in the Triangle.
A groundbreaking was held for Boxyard RTP, a new development that will feature restaurants, shopping and businesses, on Tuesday. Boxyard RTP is slated to be a 15,000-square-foot space slated for the Frontier RTP campus on Highway 53 in Research Triangle Park. Fullsteam Brewery is expected to anchor the indoor/outdoor complex, scheduled to open in 2020.
Nine food and beverage vendors, several retailers and an event space will also be part of the project. The boxyard concept is lifted from a similar development in Tulsa, OK, where the concept is a key part of the city's revitalization.
