abc11 together

Cary CEO rallies to get active duty service members back home for the holidays

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Air Force veteran turned CEO is giving back to those who serve, his offer? To pay for holiday flights for service members.

Ed Roshitsh, the CEO of Dude Solutions raises money for veteran charities each year. This year he wanted to do something different by paying for holiday flights.

"Lots of these folks don't make hardly any money. An E1 which is basic paygrade probably makes $15,000 a year. They just can't afford to get home for the holidays," said Roshitsh.

He issued a call to action on Linkedin which asked the public to submit names of active duty service members who wanted to get home for the holidays. He pledged to cover the cost of flights for five service members. His offer went viral on social media encouraging others to get into the spirit of giving.

"There's probably close to 300,000 views and 300 shares," said Roshitsh. "They got a share of a share of a share and said this sounds cool. Can I donate a ticket?"

As of early Friday afternoon, his effort is sending 46 active duty service members home for Christmas. This is Roshitsh's way of giving back and showing appreciation for the men and women in uniform.

"Thank you so much for putting your lives on the line and service for our country. Their families too because their sacrifice is enormous."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaryholidaybusinessmilitaryabc11 togethergood newsair force
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
20 Orange County children get shopping spree with sheriff
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares supports Food Bank of CENC
ABC11 teams up with Honda dealers to donate to Toys for Tots
850 attend Durham's annual Senior Holiday Party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire heavily damages roof at Washington Duke Inn
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Raleigh infant born Dec. 4 shares birthday with mom, grandmother
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
Now Open: Rosewater Kitchen & Bar in Raleigh's North Hills
17th annual WWE Tribute to Troops at New River military base
Show More
Cumberland crews clean up big spill after illegal fuel dumping
2-year-old quickly decides against sitting for Christmas picture
20 Orange County children get shopping spree with sheriff
Mom creates online marketplace for momtrepreneurs
Ringleader pleads guilty to state charge in GoFundMe scam
More TOP STORIES News