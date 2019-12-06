Cary CEO rallies to get active duty service members back home for the holidays

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Air Force veteran turned CEO is giving back to those who serve, his offer? To pay for holiday flights for service members.Ed Roshitsh, the CEO of Dude Solutions raises money for veteran charities each year. This year he wanted to do something different by paying for holiday flights."Lots of these folks don't make hardly any money. An E1 which is basic paygrade probably makes $15,000 a year. They just can't afford to get home for the holidays," said Roshitsh.He issued a call to action on Linkedin which asked the public to submit names of active duty service members who wanted to get home for the holidays. He pledged to cover the cost of flights for five service members. His offer went viral on social media encouraging others to get into the spirit of giving."There's probably close to 300,000 views and 300 shares," said Roshitsh. "They got a share of a share of a share and said this sounds cool. Can I donate a ticket?"As of early Friday afternoon, his effort is sending 46 active duty service members home for Christmas. This is Roshitsh's way of giving back and showing appreciation for the men and women in uniform."Thank you so much for putting your lives on the line and service for our country. Their families too because their sacrifice is enormous."