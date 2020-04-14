Coronavirus

Cary Salon offers free virtual tutorials for hair help at home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twisted Scizzors Salon in Cary is the latest Triangle salon to go virtual.

Stylists are offering free 15-minute video chats for current and new clients on everything from trimming your bangs to trimming around the ears. Clients fill out a form online for a virtual chat and a stylist will be in touch to help.

"We'll walk you through how to properly trim your bangs, and we teach you how to trim around the ears for men or how to trim the neckline and braiding," explained owner Amanda Kimball. "There are so many different things that you can do in this menu, so it was our way of helping out in the community because that's what we're known for."

While not expected, trips can be included for the free virtual visit. Twisted Scizzors is also offering to put together custom beauty boxes or survival kits including root spray and other products for your hair type. The boxes can be picked up once a week at the salon with a contactless pickup in your car.

