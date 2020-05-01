Cary's Thrift 2 Gift reopens for sales & donation drop offs

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- After closing for eight weeks amid COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, Cary's Thrift 2 Gift reopened May 1st.
The 20,000 square foot thrift store has new safety and social distancing measures installed throughout the store and received clearance from the state to reopen.
"We had a huge outcry for donation purposes and people in need of clothes and strollers and bicycles and things essential to lives and games and board games so, yes, we are open now," Thrift 2 Gift founder George King said.
The Christian based nonprofit, located next to WakeMed Cary soccer park, which provides funding for other nonprofits from items sold will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 to 5.
