Garner announces new Amazon distribution center

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --On Friday, the town of Garner announced the arrival of a new Amazon distribution center.
In July, Amazon announced their plans to build a distribution center in the old Con-Agra building off of Jones Sausage Road.
Around that time Garner Town Council approved a special-use permit for a 2.6-million-square-foot distribution center, which could employ about 1,500 people.
Amazon will be investing $200 million on the site and it will be Garner's largest employer.
The company is hoping to open the center by fall of 2019.
This is different from Amazon's HQ2.
Raleigh has been named as a finalist for the new location but still no word on the status of that decision.
In June, Charlotte also approved a brand new distribution center near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.