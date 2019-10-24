nc state fair

Get free admission to NC State Fair with canned food donation Thursday

A canned food drive is allowing people to get in for free at the North Carolina State Fair on Thursday.

Fairgoers can bring six cans of Food Lion brand food and get one ticket for admission.

The deal is part of Food Lion Hunger Relief Day. The drive benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Fairgoers have donated more than 4.8 million pounds of food since 1993.

