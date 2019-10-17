Food & Drink

Taste Test: We sampled 8 insane food items ahead of the NC State Fair

Related topics:
food & drinkraleighncstate fairfoodnc state fair
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert teen's father pleads for her safe return
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
14-year-old hit, killed in Holly Springs identified
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
New Aldi store opens in Cary
Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day
Blue Bell releases Christmas-inspired ice cream
Show More
Raleigh woman accused of abducting a 2nd child in Greensboro
Fiancee of security guard killed in Durham loses home in fire
25-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that injured Uber driver
Methodist University hosting anti-racism workshop this weekend
32 homicides: Durham has double the cases from this time last year
More TOP STORIES News