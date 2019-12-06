Business

KFC '11 herbs and spices' firelogs are back to make homes smell like chicken

If KFC lights your fire when it comes to chicken, the popular KFC firelog is back to make your home smell like deep-fried pleasantries.

Walmart is selling the "11 herbs and spices" log, which emits an aroma of Colonel Sanders' recipe. Who doesn't want that for the holidays?

The log sells for $18.99, according to KFC's website. The website says it "may attract bears or hungry neighbors." Despite that, you probably shouldn't try to eat it.

Last year's supply reportedly sold out within hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Charges coming for Wakefield student who reported false shooting
Man falls 25 feet while hanging Christmas lights
Army asks company to stop putting biblical verses on dog tags
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
Show More
Low-wage workers share concerns with Durham city leaders
Former Golden Knight sets world record at Skydiving World Cup
Durham driver critical after crash where SUV went airborne
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
Program gives free Christmas trees to troops
More TOP STORIES News