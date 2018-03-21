BUSINESS

Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms

Image of the affected smoke alarm. (Walter Kidde)

MEBANE, NC (WTVD) --
Mebane-based Kidde is recalling more than 450,000 smoke alarms because of a manufacturing defect that could compromise the smoke alarms' ability to detect smoke.

Not all the company's smoke alarms are affected.

Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010 are included in the recall. The model numbers can be found on the back of the unit.

If you think have an affected unit, you can see more images and register for a replacement unit by clicking here.

You can also contact Kidde toll-free at (833) 551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
