Business

Harris Teeter parent company Kroger giving frontline workers 'hero bonus' during COVID-19 pandemic

Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.

Kroger is the parent company of North Carolina-based Harris Teeter.

"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

Earlier, Harris Teeter announced it's providing hourly associates in its retail, distribution center, manufacturing and corporate offices a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time workers.

SEE ALSO:

H-E-B gives store employees $2/hour raises during COVID-19 crisis

This restaurant's CEO is giving up his salary to pay workers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspay raisecoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 213 COVID-19 cases reported in Wake County
Wake passes Mecklenburg to become most populous NC county
NC parents: Spectrum technician exposed twin boys to COVID-19
Cruises with sick passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says
Trump says 'life and death' at stake in following guidelines
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Craigslist ad offers rides to closed Outer Banks beaches
Show More
The 411: Gas prices continue to drop in NC
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Students, teachers celebrate 'virtual spirit week'
Today is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
More TOP STORIES News