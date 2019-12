MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Microsoft will bring 500 new high-paying jobs to Morrisville by 2023.North Carolina Commerce Department said the jobs will pay an average wage of $125,000. That is more than double the current average wage in Wake County, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. In order to lure Microsoft to the area, North Carolina agreed to give the company around $15 million worth of tax incentives.Microsoft already employs around 2,000 people in North Carolina, including 1,400 in Mecklenburg County.