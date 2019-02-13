RALEIGH (WTVD) --A slight majority of North Carolinians would support a change in how the state regulates liquor sales.
According to a recent Elon University poll, 52 percent of those surveyed support eliminating ABC stores and allowing private businesses to sell liquor in the state.
Researchers also found the same percentage -- 52 percent -- want ABC stores to remain closed on Sundays, which is a long-standing restriction.
The poll was conducted in collaboration with the NC General Assembly Program Evaluation Division. Results are included in a new NC General Assembly report.
The same survey also showed that those who don't shop at ABC stores were far more likely to say the Sunday sales prohibition should continue, and that while 45 percent of Democrats were in favor of Sunday liquor sales, only 22 percent of Republicans felt the same way.
The polling of 379 registered North Carolina voters took place October 1-4, 2018, and has a margin of error of +/- 5 percent.