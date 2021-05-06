Carolina Comeback

Raleigh balloon business 'blowing up' as events get rescheduled

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh balloon business 'blowing up' as events get rescheduled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazing Balloons NC is working around the clock to fill orders.

"We are so glad that we're going to have again -- the huge jobs -- because we are prepared to do that," said owner Tammy Loza.

It's almost hard to believe that a year ago, their calendar was empty.

"It was really scary when we start getting calls and emails canceling everything. In three days period of time we get canceled for hundreds of jobs," Loza said.

READ MORE: New owners open Morrisville movie theater ahead of Memorial Day weekend

To stay afloat during the pandemic, they began taking personal orders, delivering balloons during a time when all of us needed a reason to smile.

"We knew that everybody needed joy because we were all worried facing these bad times. So we brought happiness to everybody," Loza said.

READ MORE: Popular bakery expands in downtown Raleigh

With drive-through graduations and events back on the books, their business is blowing up and they couldn't be more grateful.

"When they see the balloons it's like seeing them smiling and happy and saying this is not what I expected it's a lot more than what I expected it makes us feel good. I think that's the reason we're in this business," Loza said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighsmall businesscarolina comebackcovid 19 pandemicballoonsmall business survival
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
New owners open Morrisville movie theater ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Fayetteville theatre announces renovations as NC loosens restrictions
For some, pandemic job losses meant new opportunity as entrepreneur
Popular bakery opening 2nd location in downtown Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder in shooting of man, 45, in Brier Creek
Ex-Chatham deputies charged after shots fired while they were drinking
New details in case of 2-year-old lured from Virginia church
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
Amazon to open delivery station in Cumberland County
Freebies, deals offered for National Nurses Day
North Carolina moratorium remains in place despite federal ruling
Show More
LATEST: 50% of adults in NC have received at least one vaccine dose
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
Heights House boutique hotel officially opens in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News