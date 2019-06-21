Business

Raleigh dentist failed to pay overtime to employees, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Triangle dental practice has been hit with federal overtime violations.

Federal investigators said Friday that Dr. Michael C. Kretchmer didn't pay his employees overtime when they worked more than 40 hours a week.

Kretchmer operates Tar Heel Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, which has locations in Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Wake Forest.

He paid $8,656 in back wages and damages to 13 employees.

"Employers have a responsibility to ensure employees are paid what they have earned in accordance with federal labor laws," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock. "Compliance with the law is not optional."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighwake countyback paydentistsmall businessinvestigationworkplace
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for men who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Show More
Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use
Volunteers reach out to continue Wake Co. Citizens Well-check Program
Now Open: Bull City Mini--Miniature Golf and Bar
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
Dog owner arrested after allegedly assaulting animal control officer
More TOP STORIES News