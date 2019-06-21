Raleigh dentist failed to pay overtime to employees, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Triangle dental practice has been hit with federal overtime violations.Federal investigators said Friday that Dr. Michael C. Kretchmer didn't pay his employees overtime when they worked more than 40 hours a week.Kretchmer operates Tar Heel Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, which has locations in Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Wake Forest.He paid $8,656 in back wages and damages to 13 employees."Employers have a responsibility to ensure employees are paid what they have earned in accordance with federal labor laws," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock. "Compliance with the law is not optional."