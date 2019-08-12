Business

Siler City chicken restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Siler City restaurant targeted by a threatening racist letter received such an influx in business it had to close Sunday.

The African American owners of A&I's Chicken Shack found a hand-delivered, typed letter filled with threats and the N word.

The owners posted the letter on social media, pushing back against whoever wrote it and showing that they would not be bullied out of town.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office even opened an investigation into the letter, saying it may constitute a hate crime. A deputy was posted outside the restaurant to help with security.

The Siler City community then came out in droves to support the business.

A&I's Chicken Shack even had to close Sunday because it ran out of food.

