Walmart rolls out new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting number of customers allowed inside

BENTONVILLE, ARK. -- Walmart will begin limiting the number of customers who can be inside the store at any given time.

The retail giant announced it will not allow more than five customers for every 1,000 square foot of shopping space. That translates to roughly 20 percent of each store's capacity.

To manage the number of people inside the store, each location will set up a queue at one of the entrances.

Once inside the store, floor markers will show customers the direction they should walk. Walmart will institute a one-way movement down all aisles to avoid customers crossing each other and violating safe social distancing recommendations.

"We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home."

Walmart said it will continue to monitor safety advice from health experts and adjust policies as needed.

