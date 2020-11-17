Buzzards converge on Franklin County home, terrorize homeowner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7968076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

BUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The lights are strung and their Christmas decorations are up but it seems like their stubborn Halloween decorations just won't go away."It was eerie. It was a very eerie feeling," said Alexandra Caldwell.Like an unwelcome welcome committee, 10 to 20 buzzards start each morning on Caldwell's roof."The sunrise comes up on my back porch and it's like, 'oh, it's so pretty.' Then it's like you see the buzzards," Caldwell said.But they're more than just unsightly. They've picked at the shingles and the chimney and left behind droppings.According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, buzzards have destructive behavior. They tear off window caulking and roof shingles and their droppings can be toxic."They're destroying our property," Caldwell said.Caldwell says she's called the town, the county and federal officials for help but so far she's had no luck."All they tell me is to either get a decoy or get the spikes to put on the roof which is a couple hundreds of dollars that I just can't afford right now," Caldwell said.Now, she's just hoping she'll get help from someone."It's just frustrating because you know you can't do anything about it. You just kind of look at them and it's like you try to scare them away but you can't do but so much," Caldwell said.A Bunn town commissioner says because the buzzards are protected by the federal government, locally their hands are tied until they can get help from the USDA.