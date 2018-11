California wildfires at both ends of the state are causing major destruction and taking lives.As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive in the state's history based on the number of structures destroyed. The Woolsey Fire in Malibu and surrounding areas has scorched 143 square miles and destroyed thousands of structures, including celebrity homes. See below for complete coverage, updates and maps of Bay Area and LA fires.