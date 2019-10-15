Cameron man dead after Moore County plane crash

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cameron man was killed overnight in a Moore County plane crash.

Charles Grant Fitzgerald, Jr., 66 died in the crash, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, Moore County Sheriff's deputies searched for Fitzgerald after he was reported missing. Fitzgerald left the Camden, South Carolina, airport and planned to return to a private runway outside of Vass.

Deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation found the plane wreckage in the woods off of Cranes Creek Road in the Cameron-Vass area.

Fitzgerald was the only passenger in the two-seater plane, which crashed just outside the runway.

The Sheriff's Office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
