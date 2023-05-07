Camp Lejeune sending Marines to U.S. southern border to assist DHS

Camp Lejeune is sending Marines to the U.S. southern border as the military prepares to deploy 1,500 troops.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Camp Lejeune is sending service members to the United States' southern border as the military prepares to deploy 1,500 troops.

The U.S. Northern Command said the move comes after a request from the Department of Homeland Security.

Border officials are bracing for a surge of migrants because Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed the government to quickly turn away certain migrants at the border is expiring.

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The Biden Administration has reached an agreement with officials in Mexico as it prepares for an end to Title 42 restrictions next week.

Mexican officials said they'll continue to 'accept migrants from at least four countries who are sent back across the border by the US.

A brigade from Fort Bliss, Texas will supply the rest of the 1,500 troops.