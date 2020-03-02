Hundreds go bald in Raleigh for childhood cancer research

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Nearly 200 volunteers went bald in downtown Raleigh over the weekend to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.
The Glenwood South St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event has helped raise nearly $3 million since 2006 to help fund childhood cancer research grants.
Hibernian Hospitality Group, the owner of several local restaurants, has now hosted the event 15 years in a row.
St. Baldrick's Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.
