Body-cam shows dramatic moments as Georgia deputy pulls woman from burning car

METTER, Ga. (WTVD) -- A heroic rescue was caught on camera in Georgia.

A dramatic body-cam video released by the Candler County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy pulling a woman from a burning car on Saturday.

Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor was responding to reports of a car crash on Highway 46 in Candler County, Georgia, when he spotted the burning car in the woods with the help of motorists who stopped to assist.

"Come on, get out. Take your seat belt off. Take your seat belt off," the deputy can be heard saying.

You can see the deputy working to break the window and then pulling the woman to safety just as the flames engulfed the car.

Taylor then again approached the car and broke more glass in an attempt to make sure no one else was in the smoke-and-flame-filled vehicle. There turned out to be no passengers aboard.

It's not yet known what led to the crash and the condition of the driver hasn't been released.

Candler County Sheriff John Miles commended Taylor on social media for a "job well done," and also thanked passing motorists who reported the crash and stopped to help.