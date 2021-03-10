search and rescue

Crews search for kayaker who was pulled from boat in Buckhorn Dam on Cape Fear River

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are searching the Cape Fear River for a man who was pulled from a kayak Wednesday morning.

The Chatham County Operations Center received a call related to a person being swept into an undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure.

Officials said the 59-year-old man was pulled from the boat and was last seen floating in the middle of the channel. The man is believed to be wearing a black lifejacket when he was pulled under.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Search and rescue operations are underway with assists from Chatham County Emergency Management, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the Moncure Fire Department, the North Chatham Fire Department, the Apex Fire Department, Lee County Emergency Management, Harnett County Emergency Management, North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and First Health of the Carolinas.

This is developing. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chatham countymoncureboatswater rescueriversearch and rescuechatham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
Police looking for missing 16-year-old Orange County boy
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Where Biden stands on key promises after 50 days as president
LATEST: FEMA-backed mass vaccine site opens in NC
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
Durham fire captain sets example for family, other women
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News