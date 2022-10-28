Cape Fear Valley Health announces it has eliminated 200 positions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health announced Thursday that it will be eliminating 200 positions.

The health system says 158 of the job cuts will come from open, unfilled positions.

The remaining 42 are existing, non-direct patient care positions from all levels of the health system.

"Health systems across the country, including Cape Fear Valley Health, are experiencing unprecedented expenses and revenue challenges due to labor shortages, high costs of temporary staffing wages, and inflation," said Michael Nagowski, Chief Executive Officer at Cape Fear Valley Health. "While we deeply regret the loss of these 42 employees, patient care and patient safety will not be impacted by these changes."

Employees that were affected by the lay offs were notified today. The Cape Fear Valley health says they encourage those employees to apply for other jobs in the health system, and that outplacement services are being offered.