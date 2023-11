RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on Capital Boulevard on Sunday morning killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Thornton Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital; one did not survive.

Capital Boulevard remained closed for several hours as investigators worked to determine what happened.

Raleigh Police Department has not released any further details about what led up to the crash.