us capitol

North Carolina woman among 6 people affiliated with Oath Keepers indicted for storming US Capitol in January

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The FBI announced six people, including a North Carolina woman, affiliated with the Oath Keepers were indicted in connection to the January Capitol riot.

Authorities said the six individuals were arrested and charged in federal court for conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress's certification of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election results, among other charges.

  • Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Florida, was arrested on Monday in Tampa, Florida.

  • Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, both of Dunnellon, Florida, were arrested on Wednesday in Ocala, Florida.

  • Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, North Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

  • Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, both of Morrow, Ohio, were arrested Thursday.


These six people were added as co-defendants to a superseding indictment filed Friday.

MORE: North Carolina woman charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot weeks after husband was charged

According to the indictment, Kelly and Connie Meggs, Young, Steele and Sandra Parker donned paramilitary gear and joined in a military-style "stack" formation that marched up the east side of the Capitol, breached the door and stormed the building.

All defendants were charged with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 371, that is, to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede an official proceeding, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1512(c)(2); one count of depredation against federal government property, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361; and unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1752(a). The indictment also charges Bennie Parker and Caldwell with obstructing the investigation in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(1).

According to the superseding indictment, Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie Meggs, Young, and Steele also are alleged to be members.

Decoding the extremist symbols, groups at the Capitol Hill insurrection

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ's National Security Division with assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Middle District of Florida, the Middle District of North Carolina, and the Southern District of Ohio. The superseding indictment is the result of an ongoing investigation by the FBI's Washington Field Office, Jacksonville Field Office, Tampa Field Office, Charlotte Field Office and Cincinnati Field Office.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at www.tips.fbi.gov.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncgreensboroarrestriotus capitolfbinorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
US CAPITOL
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
House bill would require districts to offer in-person summer classes
Man struck, killed along I-440 in Raleigh
Fayetteville police seek endangered brothers believed to be with mother
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
LATEST: Wake County accepting Group 3 vaccine requests Monday
Mrs. North Carolina, 80 other pageant contestants stranded in Texas
Show More
WEATHER: Brighter days ahead with temps in 60s this week
Driver killed after striking car, utility pole in Fayetteville
One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after spa keeps charging her
New guidance give providers leeway to turn away out-of-state vaccine seekers
More TOP STORIES News