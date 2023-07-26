Durham police officers got about 40 reports of car break-ins in the 500 block of Foster Street on Thursday.

35 cars broken into at West End Apartments in Durham in second mass incident in less than a week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days after dealing with mass car-break-ins on one street block earlier this week, Durham police are investigating another one.

DPD said Wednesday that approximately 35 vehicles were broken into overnight in the 600 block of West Chapel Hill Street at West End Apartments.

The crimes happened in a parking deck between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

No vehicles have been reported stolen.

On Thursday, 40 vehicles were broken into at a parking deck on the 500 block of Foster Street. Five were stolen but later recovered.

No arrests have been reported in any of these cases, but DPD said officers have increased visibility in the area. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Car crime prevention

DPD said here are some ways to minimize your odds of becoming a victim:

Secure your vehicle. Lock all doors, and do not leave windows cracked, even in the summer.

Remove laptops, tablets, cell phones, and chargers.

Remove cash, coins, radar detectors, GPS devices and sports equipment.

Use anti-theft and/or vehicle alarms.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Don't leave a spare key in your vehicle.

Don't leave your vehicle running unattended.

Report suspicious activity to 911 immediately. When in doubt, call 911.

